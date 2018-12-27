Pixel Tracker

2 Arrested in Alleged Crime Spree Spanning Santa Barbara, SLO Counties

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | December 27, 2018 | 8:35 p.m.

Two people arrested by Santa Barbara County sheriff’s deputies allegedly have been linked to multiple vehicle thefts, identity theft and other crimes in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties. 

Both suspects, Santa Maria residents, were arrested this week during an investigation into a number of theft reports in Santa Barbara, Goleta, Orcutt and San Luis Obispo County, according to Kelly Hoover, spokeswoman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department. 

On Dec. 17, deputies began investigating a theft from a vehicle in Orcutt followed by numerous fraudulent transactions using the victim’s credit and debit cards, Hoover said.

Deputies identified a suspect, 34-year-old Andrea Reyes, after viewing surveillance video, and she was arrested on Monday, Hoover said. 

“During her arrest, more than 1,000 items of property were found, including stolen U.S. Mail and parcels, credit and debit cards as well as purses, bags, makeup, and a variety of newly bought store merchandise,” Hoover said. 

Deputies began contacting property owners and discovered the thefts ranged from Goleta/Santa Barbara areas to the Santa Maria Valley to San Luis Obispo County, and involved numerous victims, Hoover said.

Investigators in Santa Barbara had documented a number of thefts from vehicles and began collaborating with Santa Maria substation deputies to link the crime to Reyes, she added.

Reyes was arrested on suspicion of false personation, identity theft, credit card fraud, receiving stolen property, conspiracy, and destroying/concealing evidence along with possession of burglary tools, possession of narcotics, mail theft, grand theft and multiple burglaries, both vehicle and commercial, according to the sheriff's department.

She was booked into the Santa Barbara County Jail on $50,000 bail. 

Andrea Reyes Click to view larger
Andrea Reyes
Dustin Kinsey Click to view larger
Dustin Kinsey

A second suspect, Dustin Kinsey, 40, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of possession of stolen property, committing a felony while on bail, intending to avoid vehicle registration requirements and possession of drug paraphernalia, Hoover said. He was booked on $20,000 bail.

Both remained in custody of the Santa Barbara County Jail on Thursday night, the Sheriff's Department said.

The investigation also led deputies to a Santa Maria storage unit where they served a search warrant Thursday and recovered stolen property including electronics, purses, makeup and an unregistered firearm, Hoover said. 

Anyone with information that could assist investigators is asked to contact the sheriff’s Santa Maria station at 805.934.6150 or the non-emergency line at 805.683.2724.  

Anonymous tips can be made by calling 805.681.4171 or through the Sheriff's Department website by clicking here

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

