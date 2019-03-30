Pixel Tracker

Saturday, March 30 , 2019, 4:14 pm | Fair 72º

 
 
 
 

Arrests Made, Firearm Recovered Following Search Warrant

By Santa Barbara County Sheriff | March 30, 2019 | 2:37 p.m.

Members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit and AB109 Compliance Response Team (CRT), on March 28, served a search warrant on the 4500 block of Oak Glen Drive in Santa Barbara.

CRT members had received information that Alfredo Gonzales, 37, of Santa Barbara, had recently moved to this residence.

Gonzales had several arrest warrants for stalking (646.9 PC) and violation of a domestic violence-criminal protective order (273.6 PC).

Gonzales was located inside the residence and arrested. Also contacted were Matthew Johnson, 37; Raul Ramirez, 31; and Marilu Lucatero, 32.

A search of the home revealed several pieces of stolen property, drug paraphernalia, and a 12-gauge shotgun inside Johnson’s bedroom. Based upon Johnson’s history of narcotics abuse, his possession of the shotgun was in violation of 29800(a)(1) PC.

Gonzales was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on his three arrest warrants. He is being held on $320,000 bail.

Johnson was booked for 29800(a)(1) PC – addict possess firearm; 11364 HS – possess drug paraphernalia; and 496 PC – receiving stolen property. He is being held on $35,000 bail.

Ramirez and Lucatero were cite-released for 11550(a) HS, being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The CRT is funded by realignment money distributed through the Community Corrections Partnership, a committee of various county law enforcement and judicial representatives.

CRT consists of Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies and probation officers.

— Santa Barbara County Sheriff.

 

Support Noozhawk Today!

Our professional journalists work tirelessly to report on local news so you can be more informed and engaged in your community. This quality, local reporting is free for you to read and share, but it's not free to produce.

You count on us to deliver timely, relevant local news, 24/7. Can we count on you to invest in our newsroom and help secure its future?

We provide special member benefits to show how much we appreciate your support.

Email
I would like give...
Great! You're joining as a Red-Tailed Hawk!
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 