Arrests Made, Firearm Recovered Following Search Warrant

Members of the Sheriff’s Narcotics Unit and AB109 Compliance Response Team (CRT), on March 28, served a search warrant on the 4500 block of Oak Glen Drive in Santa Barbara.

CRT members had received information that Alfredo Gonzales, 37, of Santa Barbara, had recently moved to this residence.

Gonzales had several arrest warrants for stalking (646.9 PC) and violation of a domestic violence-criminal protective order (273.6 PC).

Gonzales was located inside the residence and arrested. Also contacted were Matthew Johnson, 37; Raul Ramirez, 31; and Marilu Lucatero, 32.

A search of the home revealed several pieces of stolen property, drug paraphernalia, and a 12-gauge shotgun inside Johnson’s bedroom. Based upon Johnson’s history of narcotics abuse, his possession of the shotgun was in violation of 29800(a)(1) PC.

Gonzales was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on his three arrest warrants. He is being held on $320,000 bail.

Johnson was booked for 29800(a)(1) PC – addict possess firearm; 11364 HS – possess drug paraphernalia; and 496 PC – receiving stolen property. He is being held on $35,000 bail.

Ramirez and Lucatero were cite-released for 11550(a) HS, being under the influence of a controlled substance.

The CRT is funded by realignment money distributed through the Community Corrections Partnership, a committee of various county law enforcement and judicial representatives.

CRT consists of Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s deputies and probation officers.

— Santa Barbara County Sheriff.