Arrival, Lighting Dates Announced for Santa Barbara’s Community Holiday Tree

By Kate Schwab for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization | November 14, 2013 | 9:42 a.m.

Join the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization to welcome the arrival of the Community Holiday Tree on Tuesday, Nov. 26 to be placed on State Street right in time for the holiday season!

The 45-foot Douglas Fir Community Holiday Tree is sponsored by the Downtown Organization and was graciously donated by Southern California Edison. The Downtown Organization would like to thank Southern California Edison and the City of Santa Barbara’s Public Works and Parks & Recreation departments for the tree’s installation, just north of the intersection of Victoria and State streets.

The tree is expected to arrive on State Street at 8 a.m. Nov. 26 and will be installed from 8:30 to 10 a.m.

“The tree is a valued holiday tradition each year,” said Kate Schwab, marketing director for the Downtown Organization. “Kids look forward to seeing this huge tree almost as much as they look forward to Santa Claus. And of course, the Holiday Tree plays an important role in the Downtown Holiday Parade.”

The official lighting of the tree will take place at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 6 by the Holiday Prince and Fairy at the beginning of the 61st Annual Downtown Holiday Parade and will shine brightly throughout the holiday season. Grand Marshal Michael Imperioli (The Sopranos) will preside over the Holiday Parade, under the theme “Holidays in Paradise.”

For more information on the community tree or the 61st Annual Downtown Holiday Parade, please call the Downtown Organization at 805.962.2098 x22.

— Kate Schwab is the marketing and communications director for the Santa Barbara Downtown Organization.
 

 

