Arrive Car Free to Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival for Chance to Win Prizes

The Santa Barbara Car Free Project announced that people arriving car free to the Santa Barbara Earth Day Festival on April 18-19 can register to win prizes — including the Grand Prize of round-trip tickets for two to/from Santa Barbara and Seattle or Portland aboard the Amtrak Coast Starlight in a private roomette with amazing views and meals included.

Click here for a new video to see how easy it is to arrive car free.

Mary Byrd, project manager with the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District, the lead agency for the car free partnership notes, “Start your Earth Day Festival experience by walking, biking, or taking the train, bus or electric shuttle to Alameda Park. Enjoy getting in touch with your community and contributing to cleaner air and a healthier planet. Then stop by our booth and register to win prizes.”

The Air Pollution Control District/Santa Barbara Car Free booth will be located near the park entrance at Anacapa and Micheltorena streets (near the bike valet parking provided by Bici Centro/Santa Barbara Bicycle Coalition).

Additional "Car Free" prizes at the 2015 Santa Barbara Earth Day include: pairs of Amtrak Pacific Surfliner tickets; a one-night's stay at the Best Western PLUS Pepper Tree Inn; a 10-ride pass from Clean Air Express; pairs of Santa Barbara Maritime Museum tickets; roundtrip transportation and two seats at a 2015 Dodgers Game via Santa Barbara Airbus; a massage at the Spa at Belmond El Encanto; passes to the Santa Barbara Zoo and 10-ride bus passes from Santa Barbara Metropolitan Transit District.

To learn how to arrive at Santa Barbara Earth Day car free, download a free map, and discover more about the Santa Barbara Car Free Project. To find out more about Santa Barbara’s Earth Day Festival highlights, click here.

Santa Barbara Car Free is an award-winning project founded and led by the Santa Barbara County Air Pollution Control District with more than 100 community partners to help you make the most of special car free experiences.

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing the Santa Barbara Car Free Project.