Arroyo Grande Woman Arrested After Hit-and-Run, CHP Pursuit Through Santa Barbara County

A 66-year-old Arroyo Grande woman was taken into custody after leading California Highway Patrol officers on a pursuit Tuesday afternoon in northern Santa Barbara County.

Alerted at 3 p.m. to a hit-and-run incident in the CHP’s Santa Barbara area near Rancho Dos Pueblos, Buellton-based CHP officers spotted the suspect’s pickup on northbound Highway 101 at Damassa Road in Buellton.

“Officers attempted to conduct an enforcement stop on the vehicle, but the vehicle failed to yield,” CHP Officer John Ortega said in a news release.

The pursuit continued to north of Cat Canyon Road, where Santa Maria-area CHP officers utilized a spike strip and successfully flattened both front tires on the fleeing vehicle, a 2010 Ford 150 truck.

The driver, Helen Gant, pulled over on the right shoulder of Highway 101 north of Cat Canyon Road near Los Alamos — about 50 miles north of the hit-and-run site — and was taken into custody without incident at approximately 3:30 p.m., Ortega said.

The pursuit involved speeds of 60 to 65 mph, he said.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine the exact cause of the initial collision and the reason the driver failed to yield to the officers who were attempting to conduct the enforcement stop,” Ortega said.

The CHP is still investigating whether alcohol or drugs played a role in the incident.

