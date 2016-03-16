Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation Announces Annual Comedy Night With Cowboy Bill Martin

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, a Dignity Health Central Coast hospital, is pleased to invite the community to its 9th annual Comedy Night fundraiser Saturday, April 30, 2016, at 6 p.m. at the Thousand Hills Ranch at Pismo Beach.

All proceeds from Comedy Night will benefit the Legacy Campaign at AGCH, which includes expansion of the Emergency Department, the latest MRI technology and enhancements to the Acute Rehabilitation Center.

The rhinestone-cowboy-themed night will feature comedy from CMT’s Cowboy Bill Martin. Martin has been a part of the Blue Collar Comedy Tour, performing alongside Jeff Foxworthy, Ron White and Bill Engvall.

Guests will enjoy a variety of food from local vendors including AGCH Café, Cafe Andreini, California Fresh Market, Comfort Market, Far Western Tavern, Jaffa Café, Mason Bar, Me-N-Ed’s Pizzeria, Optimist Club of Arroyo Grande, Rooster Creek Tavern, Splash Café Artisan Bakery, Upper Crust Trattoria, Ventana Grill and Villa Cantina.

There will also be plenty to drink, with beer and wine provided by Jeff Zambo of Diversified Project Services International, Greg Linn Wines, Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co., Kynsi Winery, ​Laetitia Vineyards & Winery and Talley Vineyards.

The night will also include a live auction with 15-20 high-end items, as well as dancing to live music provided by the Rock-a-Billy Legends.

Tickets are $125 per person (open seating), $1,250 for a reserved table of 10,or $1,500 for a table sponsorship that includes a reserved table of 10, name recognition in the program, and signage at the event.

Reserve your tickets early, as space is limited.

For sponsorship information or to register for the event visit www.supportarroyogrande.org or contact Karen Ross at 805.994.5484.

