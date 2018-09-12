Arroyo Grande Hands San Marcos Its First Tennis Loss

Tennis

San Marcos girls tennis coach Johnny Sapp juggled his lineup with the hope the Royals could finally break through against Arroyo Grande on Wednesday.

The Eagles' steady play in singles resulted in eight wins and led them to a 12-6 win over San Marcos.

San Marcos has lost to Arroyo Grande twice in the CIF-Southern Section playoffs and in non-league matches.

"The other team had really steady singles that grinded and hardly made unforced errors," Sapp said of Wednesday's intersectional match -- Arroyo Grande is now in the CIF Central Section. "Our singles fought hard, but came up short.

The Royals did better in doubles, winning five sets. Sapp moved No. 1 singles player Yuka Perera to doubles with Samantha DeAlba and they lost a tough 7-5 decision to AG's top doubles team before winning the next two sets 6-0, 6-0.

Sapp paired Kelly Coulson, half the No. 1 doubles team, with No. 2 doubles player Maura Mannix and they swept, 6-3, 6-1, 6-0.

"They have been good friends forever and never had a chance to play together in high school, so I thought putting them together and stacking our doubles would be a good change," said Sapp.

"Arroyo Grande handed us our first lost, but we had a better result than we did last year when we lost to them," Sapp said. "Main thing is all the girls are working well together to make each other better and are fighting for every point.

"The team is starting to build even better synergy than they had last year."

San Marcos Singles

#1 Fiona Kinsella 4-6, 3-6, 0-6

#2 Sam Forster 0-6, 1-6, 6-1

#3 Bella Munoz 1-6, 0-6, 0-6

Doubles

#1 Yuka Perera/Samantha De Alba 5-7, 6-0, 6-0

#2 Kelly Coulson/Maura Mannix 6-3, 6-1, 6-0

#3 Samantha Weiner/Emily Rapp 0-6, 4-6

#3 subs Amanda Avila/Jesi Rabinowitz 0-6

