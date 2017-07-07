Arroyo Grande Hospital Foundation Names New Board Members

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation has announced the appointment of Kathy Roinestad and Shefali Vatsa to its Board of Directors.

Roinestad, who has served on several nonprofit boards and community organizations, is the office administrator at Alan Roinestad Construction and Management, her husband’s construction business.

Vatsa has a Ph.D in clinical psychology and has worked in various agencies as a counseling intern with students and adults. Vatsa is planning to seek licensure as a clinical psychologist.

The Roinestads and Vatsas have been actively involved in philanthropy for Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation.

“The diverse background of our board members has been indispensable to our ability to integrate so well into the community.," said Montisa Phelan Lopez, vice president of philanthropy at Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation.

"These new appointments have so much to offer and will surely bring insightful perspectives to our board,” Lopez said.

The foundation will bid farewell to several board members who completed their tenure on June 30, after years of service.

Outgoing board members are: Fletcher Burton, Dan Cashier, Nancy DePue, Linda Fibich, Blanche Hollingsead, Juanita McMullen, Mary O’Connor and Dr. Jesse Wobrock.

“We will greatly miss all of the wonderful board members that will be leaving us this year. They have served so diligently through the years, and we are so grateful to have had them with us,” Montisa said.

The board has been reorganized with Julie Coleman as chair; Jeff Zambo, vice chair; Kath Tompkins, immediate past chair; Tom Cook, treasurer; and Kimberly Goodwin, secretary.

Other officers include Dr. Bill Ashley, Michael Boyer, Cathy Cachu, Barbara Cotton, Dennis Delzeit, Dr. Gary Donath, Kathy Fissori, Judy Hearn, Jennifer Leininger, Angie Mello, Jeff Minnery, Roinestad, Vatsa, and Julie Wobrock.

To learn more, visit http://www.dignityhealth.org/arroyo-grande/.

— Kailey Cox for Dignity Health Central Coast.