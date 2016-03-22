Arroyo Grande Pitcher No-Hits San Marcos

San Marcos' offense was handcuffed by Arroyo Grande, as the Eagles' Julie Lewis no-hit the Royals in a 2-0 non-league softball win on Tuesday.

Lewis struck out 13.

Royals pitchers Aliyah Huerta-Leipner and Hailee Rios combined to allow only three hits and struck out 10. Huerta-Leipner fanned eight in four innings of work.

"It was a well-pitched game by both teams," said San Marcos coach Jeff Swann.

The Royals had a chance to score in the sixth, when Huerta-Leipner reached second base on a fly-ball error and advanced to third on a passed ball with one out. But Lewis retired the next two hitters to end the inning.

San Marcos is now 8-4 overall.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.