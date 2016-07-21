Arroyo Grande United Methodist Church to Stage Mystery Dinner Theater ‘Murder in Munich’

Arroyo Grande United Methodist Church will host Murder in Munich, a murder mystery dinner theater, at 5 p.m. Sept. 24, 2016.
The four-act play offers comedy and mystery with an array of German food for noshing: bratwurst, potato salad and pretzels with mustard to name just a few of the courses.
Each course will be served between acts of this light-hearted mystery dinner theater.
Seating is limited. Tickets can be purchased by cash or check by calling the church office at 805.481.2692.
For more information, visit www.worshipweekly.com
— Sandy Underwood represents Arroyo Grande United Methodist Church.