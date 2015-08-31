Arroyo Grande’s BowsUP for Hope Turns the Town Pink with New Invention

Advice

This is the fifth year BowsUP for Hope has convened to help raise funds for local women going through cancer treatment.

“While there are many great organizations doing research and providing services to women with breast cancer, the Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation’s Women’s Cancer Fund was the first opportunity for us to directly correlate our fundraising efforts with the need of women in our community,” Peggee Davis explained.

Every year during this time, the women of BowsUP for Hope spend countless hours cutting, tying and twisting to create pink bows from yards and yards of tulle.

The results from their hours of labor are hundreds of pink bows that will be available for purchase/donation during the month of October. In previous years, each bow took an average of 35 minutes to make. The group spent upwards of 233 hours on cutting alone.

This year, things have changed: with the help of community member and BowsUP for Hope supporter Warren White and his cutting machine invention, the group is able to shave 30 minutes off their bow-making timeline.

Warren’s creative design can cut an entire bolt of tulle in one cut and allows the group to measure and cut a bow in five minutes.

“We are so grateful to Warren for his invention and everyone who loaded up the tulle on the machine and cut bows this year,” Davis said.

This year the BowsUP for Hope group is planning to make over 1,000 bows to be sold and distributed throughout Cypress Ridge, Triology at Monarch Dunes, neighboring communities and at a number of local businesses.

With every $100 raised, BowsUP is able to provide local women with one mammogram or ultrasound.

BowsUP for Hope is dedicated to raising awareness and funds that benefit breast cancer services for women in the community through Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation’s Women’s Cancer Fund.

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Foundation Women’s Cancer Fund provides local patients with support for breast cancer and women’s cancers, including no-cost mammograms, biopsies, genetic counseling/testing, therapies and other diagnostic screenings.

If you are interested in supporting BowsUP for Hope, please contact Peggee Davis at [email protected].

— Peggee Davis represents BowsUP for Hope.