Arson Blamed in Fire Inside Downtown Santa Barbara Store

A small fire that broke out Sunday inside a downtown store is being investigated as arson, according to the Santa Barbara Fire Department.

The blaze was reported shorty after 8 a.m. at Art Essentials, 32 E. Victoria St., said Fire Department spokeswoman Amber Anderson.

“Firefighters were successful at quickly extinguishing the fire before major damage occurred,” Anderson said. “At the time of the fire, no occupants were inside the business, and no injuries are reported.”

Damage was estimated at $2,100, Anderson said.

Investigators determined that the fire was intentionally set, Anderson said, and are asking for the public’s helping in identifying the person involved.

Anyone with information related to this fire is asked to contact the city Fire Prevention Bureau at 805.564.5702 or Fire Investigator Jim Austin at 805.564.5721

