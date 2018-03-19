Arson Suspected After Series of Dumpster Fires in Lompoc

A series of dumpster fires was reported overnight in Lompoc and authorities are asking for the public’s help finding who is responsible for starting the blazes, which are suspected to be arson.

Five fires in dumpsters were reported across the city to emergency dispatchers since 2:30 a.m. Monday, Lompoc spokeswoman Samantha Scroggin said.

Lompoc police and fire departments responded to the incidents.

Anyone who encounters a fire in a trash bin is asked to call 9-1-1.

Information regarding who might be involved in starting the fires may be reported to the Lompoc Police Department at 805.736.2341, or can be reported through the police department’s mobile app.

The city of Lompoc encourages the community to lock dumpsters whenever possible to help prevent tampering.

No further details were available.

