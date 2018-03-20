Arson Suspected in Lompoc Dumpster Fires

The city of Lompoc Police and Fire departments are seeking the public’s help in providing information related to suspected arson Dumpster fires overnight.

Five Dumpster fires have been reported across the city to emergency dispatch since 2:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone who encounters a Dumpster fire is asked to call 9-1-1. Information regarding who might be involved in starting the fires may be called in to the Lompoc Police Department at 736-2341, or can be reported through the Police Department’s mobile app.

The city of Lompoc encourages the community to lock Dumpsters whenever possible to help prevent tampering.

— Samantha Scroggin for the city of Lompoc.