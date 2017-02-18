Art, Academic Collaborative Targets Understanding

A new collaborative project, Love, Peace, Dreams, and Bombs, puts the exhibition of artwork by UCSB MFA student Yumiko Glover, alongside talks in related fields by students and scholars.

Other participants are: A. Colin Raymond, art history; Carl Gabrielson and Sabine Früstück, East Asian Languages and Cultural Studies; and Travis Seifman, history. Video interviews are conducted by activist Naoya Matsushima.

An experiment in collaborative expression through art, scholarship and activism, the aim of Love, Peace, Dreams, and Bombs is to promote more complex and globally-situated understandings of Japan.

Talks and Q&A will take place from 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, at UCSB's MultiCultural Center Theater, followed by an opening reception at the Glass Box Gallery (ARTS 1326). Glover's artwork will be on display Feb. 27-March 3.

This collaborative project is sponsored by the UCSB Department of Art, Department of East Asian Languages and Cultural Studies, the East Asia Center, and the MultiCultural Center.

— Yumiko Glover for Love, Peace, Dreams, and Bombs.