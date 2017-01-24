Devereux’s Art & Soul Benefit Set for Jan. 28

The public is invited to attend a first-­fantastic-­fundraiser, called Devereux’s Art & Soul to benefit the local nonprofit Devereux California.

The event will be a cocktail-type party held from 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Decker’s Rotunda on Hollister Avenue in Goleta.

A $50 prepaid ticket ($60 at the door) to Art & Soul features live music, beverages and appetizers, an opportunity to purchase art from Devereux artists and local professional artists, a visit with some of the artists, live and silent auctions, plus time to shop at the Decker’s Store during the evening.

A portion of all sales and the ticket proceeds will support Devereux's year-round programs.

The Devereux Foundation provides services and support for adults, age 18 through the lifecycle. It is located on near UCSB. Since 1945 Devereux California has been part of a nationwide organization that works to unlock human potential for people with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences.

Due to uncertain and inadequate funding streams for behavioral health programs offered by Devereux, the local organization has turned to fundraising to fill the gap.

To inquire about the Art & Soul event, to buy tickets or donate to Devereux CA, contact Cynthia Thompson, 879-0310, any weekday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

— Cynthia Thompson for Devereux Foundation.