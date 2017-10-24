Art as Activism Frames Artist’s Lecture, Workshop

LoaTree will close out its year-long Better World Series with its fifth and final wave: Art as Activism, featuring Favianna Rodriguez, a lecturer, artist, and cultural organizer, 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, at La Casa De La Raza, 601 E. Montecito St.

The event will include a presentation from Rodriguez titled The Intersection of Art and Social Change for People and Planet, and will conclude with a hands-on art workshop called Symbols for a Better World.

Rodriguez’s art and collaborative projects deal with migration, global politics, economic injustice, patriarchy and sexual freedom.

She lectures globally on the power of art, cultural organizing and technology to inspire social change, and leads art workshops at schools around the country. She is based in Oakland.

Rodriguez is the executive director of CultureStrike, a national arts organization that engages artists, writers and performers in migrant rights.

She also is co-founder of Presente.org, a national online organizing network dedicated to the political empowerment of Latinx communities.

Rodriguez’ lecture (6-7:45 p.m.) will address intersectional topics such as climate change, environmental justice, immigration, ecology, institutional racism, and gender justice as they relate to art as activism and her work.

The talk will include a focus on old world symbols that have traditionally/historically represented division and destruction vs. the need for new, more representative symbols that stand for love, acceptance and inclusion in an era of global unrest.

Following the lecture, an art workshop guided by Rodriguez will lead participants to create their own unique, community-based symbols with a hands-on, fabric-based activity. The activity will incorporate themes from the lecture.

Rodriguez’ discussion is free and will be presented in English and Spanish. Donations will be accepted at the door. The art workshop is $20 at the door and includes art materials, as well as food and drink.

Online pre-sale tickets for the art workshop are available for $15, but space is limited to 50 people. For more information or to buy tickets, visit betterworldseries.com/art-as-activism/.

For more information about the Better World Series, visit www.betterworldseries.com.

— Graciela Cabello for LoaTree.