Art Asssociation Booked In for Holiday Show at Library’s Faulkner Gallery

The Santa Barbara Art Association will kick off the festive season on Dec. 1 with a month-long SBAA Holiday Show, featuring original works by local artists at the Central Library's Faulkner Gallery, 40 E Anapamu St.

The show will begin with an opening reception with local live entertainment and refreshments from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Shoppers can find the perfect gift; original artwork treasures for $300 and under.

The Santa Barbara Art Association was founded in 1952. SBAA has over 500 members throughout the county who exhibit in a range of media, from painting and sculpture and ceramics to printmaking, photography, collage and mixed media work.

— Cathie Smith for the Santa Barbara Art Association.