Art at JCC Showcases 100 Works by Local Artists

Opening reception to take place during September's 1st Thursday event at Bronfman Family JCC

In partnership with the Santa Barbara Art Association (SBAA), Art at the JCC will host a juried show Sept. 1-Oct. 24 at the Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St.

The show will feature a mix of about 100 works from various genres submitted by SBAA members and selected by judge Frank Goss, formerly of Sullivan Goss – An American Gallery.

Thirty years ago, Goss co-founded Sullivan Goss Gallery with his wife Patricia Sullivan. It became a premier gallery in Santa Barbara for American artists from the 19th century to today.

Formerly under Goss's leadership, Sullivan Goss hosted about 20 solo shows of contemporary artists and historical exhibitions a year, with an inventory of more than 3,000 works, according to a story in the Santa Barbara Independent.

Founded some 60 years ago, the Santa Barbara Art Association is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit with more than 500 artists who exhibit their original works in diverse media at local venues such as the Faulkner Gallery in the Santa Barbara Public Library and Gallery 113.

A free opening reception will be held during Santa Barbara’s 1st Thursday events, 5-8 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Jewish Federation’s Bronfman Family JCC. There will be wine and hors d’oeuvres along with live music by Trudy & Oscar singing Latin, samba, bossa nova, pop and original songs.

For more information, visit https://jewishsantabarbara.org/art-at-the-jcc, or call 957-1115.

— Julia Solomon for Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara.