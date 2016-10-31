Friday, June 15 , 2018, 3:21 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Art at the JCC: Celebration of Life Exhibit & Benefit

Seven Days of Creation tapestry by Laurie Gross Studios.
Seven Days of Creation tapestry by Laurie Gross Studios. (Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center)
By Briana Sapp Tivey for JCC | October 31, 2016 | 2:44 p.m.

Art at the JCC will host an opening reception for its Celebration of Life Exhibit & Benefit from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Jewish Federation’s Bronfman Family Jewish Community Center, 524 Chapala St., Santa Barbara. The reception is free and open to the public.

The poignant show celebrates the lives of local Holocaust survivors through their own art, and commemorates the important anniversary of Kristallnacht with a fresh approach focused on life and renewal rather than death and destruction.
 
The exhibit features the Seven Days of Creation tapestry, a major piece from the studio of Laurie Gross, and includes artwork from local Holocaust survivors and those featured in the Jewish Federation’s Portraits of Survival/Upstanders Exhibits and Programs: Life Journeys During the Holocaust and Beyond.

Long-time Santa Barbara resident and prolific artist, Evelyn Gerlach, will make her Santa Barbara arts debut. Photographs from Survivor Roman Vishniac will also be featured.
 
Local survivors Ralph Baxter, Freddy Caston, Erika Kahn, Edith Ostern, Bernie Penner, Maria Segal and Margaret Singer, as well as other known artists, have been commissioned to create 8-by-8-inch canvasses that will be for sale at $54 each.

The number 54 is a multiple of 18, which is the Hebrew word for "chai"or life, and thus fitting for this event.

Proceeds will benefit the Portraits of Survival/Upstanders Exhibits and Programs: Life Journeys During the Holocaust and Beyond, which has welcomed more than 7,000 visitors since its inception in November 2003.

At the event, survivor and artist David Labkovski will have his Santa Barbara debut. Labkovski’s (1906-1991) oil paintings tell the story of Jewish destruction, survival, and renewal through his expressive technique.

Labkovski takes the viewer on a journey from the dark to the light, from his own survival in a Serbian prison camp during the Holocaust, to the light and life in Israel.

Art at the JCC has a connection to Labkovski's family, which has allowed this project to materialize in Santa Barbara. Labkovski’s work is featured in several museums, centers, and special collection loans at Jewish-affiliated organizations.
                                           
As a centerpiece of the show, Art at the JCC will display the seven-panel tapestry titled Seven Days of Creation from Laurie Gross Studios. This intricately woven and embroidered piece is more than 10 feet tall and about 30 feet across.

Its title refers to Genesis 1:1–2:3 in which Elohim, the Hebrew word for God, creates the heavens and the earth in six days, starting with light on the first day and ending with the creation of human beings and animals on the sixth day. God then blesses, sanctifies, and rests on the seventh day.

The survivors’ artworks honor all local Holocaust survivors, their legacies of endurance and hope, and the lessons their lives teach us about the power of the human spirit in the face of unthinkable evil.
 
A number of these extraordinary survivors have been lifelong professional artists, while others have been art educators or found their creative talents later in life. Collectively, their work offers insight into the experience of living through one of the darkest chapters in human history.

By celebrating life, the exhibit offers a more positive approach to commemorating Kristallnacht and honoring our local survivors.

Kristallnacht or “The Night of Broken Glass” marks the day the Nazis stormed the streets of Germany in 1938 torching synagogues, vandalizing Jewish homes, schools and businesses, killing more than 100 Jews and injuring countless more.

Kristallnacht is considered by many historians to have been the start of the Holocaust.

The exhibit was curated by Lynn M. Holley, M.A., an executive consultant to the arts. Holley is the resident curator of Art at the JCC and chief curator of Santa Barbara Center for Arts, Science and Technology.

The exhibition’s main partner is The Squire Foundation, a nonprofit arts empowerment foundation that aims to elevate the arts in Santa Barbara through artist in residence and public art programming.
 
For more information, visit https://jewishsantabarbara.org/art-at-the-jcc or call 957-1115.
 
— Briana Sapp Tivey for JCC.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 