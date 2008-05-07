Art by Five On Sale and In View at Pepper Tree Inn

Art by Five, a new exhibition in the Tree Top Room of the Best Western Pepper Tree Inn, 3850 State St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Featured artists are Karen Canton, Dave Iman, Susan Salade, Jim Stuckenberg and Tyler Zefton. A wine and hors d’oeuvres reception with the artists will take place both evenings from 6 to 9 p.m.
There is considerable diversity in the works to be displayed. Canton will show a number of her works from her collection called, “I Color the Life Feminine” in acrylics. Iman is a Western painter in oils. Salade is an abstract painter in watercolors, Jim Stuckenberg is an equine sculptor in bronze, and Tyler Zefton is a photographer with hand-painted black and whites.
