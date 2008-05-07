Art by Five On Sale and In View at Pepper Tree Inn

Karen Canton, Dave Iman, Susan Salade, Jim Stuckenberg and Tyler Zefton enrich exhibit with diversity of work.

Art by Five, a new exhibition in the Tree Top Room of the Best Western Pepper Tree Inn, 3850 State St., will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Featured artists are Karen Canton, Dave Iman, Susan Salade, Jim Stuckenberg and Tyler Zefton. A wine and hors d’oeuvres reception with the artists will take place both evenings from 6 to 9 p.m. There is considerable diversity in the works to be displayed. Canton will show a number of her works from her collection called, “I Color the Life Feminine” in acrylics. Iman is a Western painter in oils. Salade is an abstract painter in watercolors, Jim Stuckenberg is an equine sculptor in bronze, and Tyler Zefton is a photographer with hand-painted black and whites.



Click here for more information.

