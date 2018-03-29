Art Career Day Pictures Budding Young Artists

For young people ages 13-25 who are looking for a career in the arts, Art Without Limits will present the eighth free Art Career Day Conference, 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 28, at SBCC's Fe Bland Forum. Sign-in is at 10:30 a.m.

The conference is designed to create a generation of successful artists through education and mentorship. Outreach will include young artists in Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties.

The day consists of presentations, performances, and the opportunity to participate in three roundtable discussions out of 15 offered in many art forms and led by professionals.

To register, visit www.awolsb.org/acdc-registration/.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet, converse, ask questions, and be listened to by some 40 professional artists of all genres.

Roundtables will be held in acting/directing, animation, architecture, costume/fashion design, dance, film and media arts, photography, galleries/museums, graphic/web design, journalism, makeup, music, painting, poetry/prose, sculpture/installation.

Complimentary lunch will be served. While the conference is free for artists ages 13-25, a $25 donation is requested for those over 25. Participants vary from those with no formal training to those well on their way to becoming professional artists.

Following are leaders of the event:

» Dishwalla Club drummer George Pendergast will co-lead the music roundtable discussion. Dishwalla went from a garage band to gold records and the No. 1 Billboard Song of the Year.

Pendergast, along with David Young, the band's former manager, launched Rockshop Academy in 2009 to foster the next generation of aspiring musicians in the Santa Barbara area with the guidance of seasoned pros.

Now housed at the historical Mike's Drum Shop, which has been restored from a retail store to its roots 43 years ago as a place of music education, Rockshop Academy offers summer camp sessions, a year-round music club, and an opportunity for young musicians to showcase the talents in front of an audience.

» Keynote speaker Geoff Green has 20 years of experience in philanthropy and the nonprofit sector.

He consults professionally and has advised hundreds of nonprofits, foundations, public agencies and labor organizations in the areas of fundraising, board development, strategic planning, advocacy, and coalition-building.

Green serves as chair of the Board of Directors for the California Association of Nonprofits, and is on the Board of Commissioners for the Housing Authority of the city of Santa Barbara.

He is on the Board of Directors for the Chamber of Commerce of the Santa Barbara Region, and the Network of California Community College Foundations.

» Emcee Ted Mills is an award-winning filmmaker, a professor in the SBCC film department, and a writer for several Santa Barbara publications. He won a Community Arts Enrichment Grant in 2016, and is a Santa Barbara Arts Fund Board member.

» Clare Carey, leading the acting directing roundtable, is a film and TV actress who is currently collaborating with J.D. Lewis of the Actor's Lab in an Advanced Teen Acting Class for young people in the Santa Barbara area who have professional acting ambitions.

She is best known for her roles on TV series such as Coach, Aquarius, Jericho, So Little Time and Crash. Highlights of her guest star credits are roles on CSI, Weeds, all of the NCIS series, Revenge, ER, Without a Trace and House MD.

Between acting gigs Carey developed an interest in teaching and directing. With actress Shelley Winters, she co-created the Lab Rats, a theater program for homeless youth.

Carey also spent a few years teaching and developing original theater works at middle schools around Hollywood.

» Roger Durling, leading the film roundtable, began his tenure as executive director 15 years ago and has transformed Santa Barbara International Film Festival into a year-round organization that provides impactful educational programs.

He has taught film studies every semester at SBCC since 2003. He serves on the boards of the Foundation for Santa Barbara City College, Downtown Santa Barbara and The Peddie School.

For five years, he has written a weekly column for the Santa Barbara Independent where he interviews people who make the city thrive. He was honored as Santa Barbara Citizen of the Year in 2004 and the ADL's Stand Up Leader Award in 2016.

» Peter Emmerich (Disney Animation), Jordan Koch (Nickelodeon Animation), and David DePasquale (Dreamworks Animation) will be showing slides of their work in the auditorium and will also lead the animation roundtable discussion.

Art Without Limits collaborates with Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture, Santa Barbara County Education Department, SBCC Theatre Department and Foundation, Santa Barbara County Bowl, and Santa Barbara County Teen Star.

