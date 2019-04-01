Art Career Day Conference Designed for Aspiring Young Artists

For those ages 13-25 who are looking for a career in the arts, Art Without Limits (AWoL) is presenting its ninth annual free Art Career Day Conference (ACDC) in collaboration with Garden Street Academy.

The event will be 11 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, April 27, at Garden Street Academy, 2300 Garden St., Santa Barbara. Sign-in is at 10:30 a.m.

The conference's mission is to create a thriving and successful generation of artists through education and mentorship. Aspiring artists from all over are invited to attend.

The event includes presentations, performances, and several roundtable discussions offered in a variety of art forms and led by professionals eager to help the next generation to succeed.

Keynote speaker is Santa Barbara Mayor Cathy Murillo. Conference emcees are Clare Carey and J.D. Lewis.

Attendees vary from those with no formal training to those well on their way to establishing themselves as professional artists. Many are returning participants; some have said, "I really enjoyed hearing how people found their way to success first hand."

Participants will have the opportunity to meet, ask questions, talk with and, most importantly, be heard by up to 40 professional artists of all genres in three of 15 roundtable discussions. The roundtables will be held in such fields as:

Acting and directing, animation, architecture, costume and makeup, dance, film and media arts, photography, galleries and museums, graphic and motion design, journalism, music, painting, poetry and prose, ceramics and sculpture.

There will be a complimentary lunch for attendees. ACDC is free for artists ages 13-25; a $25 donation is requested for attendees over age 25. Register at www.awolsb.org/acdc.

Art Without Limits collaborates with the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts & Culture, Santa Barbara County Education Department, Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, and Santa Barbara Teen Star to make ACDC happen each year.

Following is more about the conference leaders:

» Murillo is no stranger to the Santa Barbara arts community. The former journalist grew up in the East Los Angeles area of Boyle Heights and moved to Santa Barbara to earn a B.A in dramatic art at UCSB. She is a classically trained stage actor.

After working as a legal assistant, Murillo pursued a career in creative writing and journalism. She has published with the Ventura Independent, Los Angeles Times, Ventura County Star, and Santa Barbara Independent.

She was the news and public affairs director for UCSB radio station KCSB before she ran for City Council in 2011. Her council experience led her to become Santa Barbara's first Latina mayor in 2017.

Murillo has volunteered for various nonprofits, including Santa Barbara Children's Theater, Community Recovery Network, Shape of Voice Youth newspaper, and Santa Barbara Channels public access television station.

» Carey is a film and television actress currently collaborating with J.D. Lewis's Actor's Lab in advanced teen acting class for local young people who have professional ambitions.

She is best known for her television roles on series including:Coach, Aquarius, Jericho, So Little Time, and Crash. Carey also has guest star credits on CSI, Weeds, NCIS, Revenge, ER, Without a Trace, and House.

Between acting gigs, Carey developed an interest in teaching and directing. She co-created Lab Rats, a theater program for homeless youth with the legendary, Shelley Winters.

Carey also spent a few years teaching and developing original theater works at middle schools in Hollywood.

» Lewis is an acting coach by trade, having established The Actor's Lab in Los Angeles in 1990. He has studios in Santa Barbara; Los Angeles; Charlotte, NC; and Portland, OR.

Lewis is also known for his philanthropic work. He founded The Twelve In Twelve Foundation in 2012.

He has been celebrated for setting a world record: He and his two sons, ages 8 and 13 at the time, were the first family in history to have traveled to all seven continents in one year, specifically to do humanitarian work.

Mentorship speakers at the event are Rod Rolle and Erica Urech.

» Rolle is a California-based photographer with experience in editorial, fine art, corporate, and documentary fields. As a Brooks Institute alumni (1986), he focuses on the concept of Global View, which is expressed in his photography.

He began with his first photo published in the New York News (1975), which has led him to sell his images to 220 publications in 36 countries.

He has been published in Time Magazine, Business Week, Stern (Germany), Manchete (Brazil) and The Getty Images (Liaison Agency and Liaison International).

Rolle was a photography instructor at Santa Barbara City College and video instructor at UCLA and Bakersfield College. He has had the opportunity to work as an AWoL mentor with emerging artist Shannon Jordan and now with Urech.

» Urech is the newest emerging artist in the Art Without Limits emerging artist mentorship program being mentored by Rolle. A photographer, Urech graduated from the Art Institute of Colorado with a BA in 2004.

She owns Erica Urech Photography studios based in Santa Barbara and London, and seeks to strengthen her art form in photojournalism. Her art influences include Annie Leibovitz, James Nachtwey and Doisneau.

» Poetry and prose roundtable discussion leader is Perie Longo.

Helping others to find their voice is at the heart of Longo's work, whether as a marriage and family-child therapist, poet, poet-teacher with CA Poets-in-the-Schools (CAPOETS), or a poet working in therapeutic mode.

She is a licensed marriage and family therapist in private practice since 1991.

Longo has led poetry workshops since 1984 for the national June Santa Barbara Writers Conference. From 1985-2014, she taught poetry for K-12 students with CAPOETS and for the Music and Arts Conservatory of Santa Barbara.

Baggage Claim is the most recent of Longo's four published U.S. books (WordTech Editions, 2014). Her poetry has been published in literary journals and poetry anthologies.

Her dedication poem for the Douglas Family Preserve in Santa Barbara is carved in stone on the property.

» Animation roundtable discussion leader is Wyatt Lavasseur, who grew up in Santa Barbara and works as an artist/animator in L.A. He has a bachelor's degree in media arts and animation from the Art Institute of California, Los Angeles.

Lavasseur specializes in key-frame and motion-capture animation in the gaming and TV industries. He has become a generalist with the Maya software.

He is working as a senior 3D artist at Rough Draft Studios on the Netflix Animated Series Disenchantment, created by Matt Groening, reknowned animator of the Simpsons.

» Sasha Karlova is discussion leader for the museums and galleries roundtable. Karlova has worked in museums since 2011 and has a background in studio art.

After earning her degree in fine art from UCSB, she began an internship at the Light Bringer Project, a nonprofit organization seeking to enrich communities through art and education.

After concluding the internship, she joined the team at the Zimmer Children’s Museum in Los Angeles, where she discovered her passion for museum work and community development.

Today, Karlova fulfills that passion as the membership manager at MOXI, The Wolf Musuem of Exploration + Innovation in Santa Barbara. She continues to create art as well and participates yearly as a muralist in the Pasadena Chalk Festival.

For more about Art Without Limits, visit www.awolsb.org.

