Create Pastel Paintings With Local Artist Chris Chapman

Members of the community are invited to join local artist Chris Chapman on Saturday, Feb. 24, for a day of creating small-to-medium-size pastel paintings. The class will be 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m. in the Wildling Museum’s Barbara Goodall classroom, 1511-B Mission Drive, Solvang. Cost is $60.

Each student should be able to complete one painting in the morning and another in the afternoon, abstract or realistic. Participants should bring a brown-bag lunch for a short break at noon.

Some things to bring that might serve as inspiration are a plate or cup with fruits and/or vegetables to create a simple still life; or perhaps some sketches, photos or patterns to explore further.

For those without their own supplies, Chapman will provide them for an additional $10 paid to her on the day of the class.

A Santa Barbara area artist, Chapman was born in Pasadena in 1950. She grew up riding around and exploring Southern California’s then-quiet open spaces, forging the bond between nature and creative expression.

After attending University of Oregon, UCSB and Santa Barbara City College, she molded her livelihood into fine arts.

Chapman and painter husband John Iwerks married in 1999. Combining conservation with art, they co-managed Arroyo Hondo Preserve on the Gaviota Coast in the early 2000s, creating a visitors center, adobe art gallery, interpretive natural history artwork, and organizing plein-air events.

Moving on to historic Dos Pueblos Ranch was a painter’s haven. Chapman and Iwerks now live and paint nearby in the Santa Ynez Valley, but the Gaviota Coast and East Sierra Nevada are repeating favorite subjects.

Looking closer at the landscape, Chapman delved into California natives and has created a substantive body of unfettered watercolor botanicals. She illustrated Chumash Ethnobotany (Timbrook, 2007) which led to a permanent installation in the Chumash Hall of Ventura County Museum of Art.

Chapman is a member of the Santa Barbara-based Oak Group, painters for preservation. She is a signature member of the Pastel Society of America, Sierra Pastel Society, Pastel Society of the West Coast, and lifetime member of Santa Barbara Art Association.

Following a number of years as a painting instructor at Santa Barbara City College Adult Education, Chapman now devotes more time to her own art while teaching an occasional workshop. To see more of Chapman's artwork, visit http://www.chrischapmanfineart.com/art/.

For more information, to volunteer and/or join the Wildling as a member, visit www.wildlingmuseum.org.

— Katie Pearson for the Wildling Museum.