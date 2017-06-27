Art Comes to Life at Profant Foundation Fiesta Finale Gala

The Profant Foundation for the Arts will hold its annual Fiesta Finale Gala 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at El Paseo Restaurant, 10 El Paseo, Santa Barbara, "where it all began."

Cocktail hour includes an opportunity to meet and greet the foundation's 2017 scholarship recipients, followed by dinner, entertainment and dancing under the stars. The Martinez Brothers return this year with music for the evening.

The Fiesta Finale program will feature the Santa Barbara debut of mezzo-soprano Milena Kitic, known for her role in Bizet's Carmen. A professor of music and a board member of the LA Opera, she has performed in opera houses in the U.S. and Europe.

Kitic has been associated with the Metropolitan Opera, the Los Angeles Opera, and companies in Baltimore and Washington, D.C. She's also enjoyed international recognition in Eastern and Central Europe.

Additional entertainment includes the flamenco artistry of Ricardo Chavez and company. Kristen and Serge Chmelnitzki, owners of the local Arthur Murray Dance Studio, will perform as well as dance with the a select group of guests.

In the tradition of Profant family, Art Comes to Life, or tableau vivant, will appear on stage. The 2017 choice will be American portrait artist John Singer Sargent's "El Jaleo," presently housed in the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum in Boston.

Over the years, the Profant Foundation has recreated several historic Fiesta posters in what has been called the Profant Pageant style — tableau vivant — one of which was Sargent's iconic painting.

This year, the Spanish gypsy dancer in the "El Jaleo" image will appear live, performing as in the painting, to accompaniment of the musicians depicted in Sargent's work.

The Profant family traditions are intermingled with the history of Santa Barbara. Nearly 100 years ago, the Profant family began its cultural involvement in the community by helping to launch CAMA, the Music Academy of the West, and Old Spanish Days.

The generations that followed created a charitable organization in the spirit of giving established by the founder, John E. Profant.

Three major scholarships have been awarded this past year to Robert Cassidy, Alicia St. John and Jackson Gilles. Scholarships are made available through community support and proceeds from the annual Fiesta Finale Gala.

Cassidy has recently recorded the complete Debussy "Preludes" and was invited to perform in concert in Paris.

Santa Barbara's legends have been written as short stories under the talented pen of St. John.

With his singing and guitar playing, Gilles' has become a spokesman for Music Heals as he reaches out to others who also face medical challenges.

For information and reservations, call 682-8184. Early bird tickets are $175. After July 15, tickets are $225. A booth is $1,000.

— Sigrid Toye for Profant Foundation for the Arts.