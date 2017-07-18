Tuesday, April 17 , 2018, 4:26 am | Fair 45º

 
 
 
 

Next Stop The Future for MTD Poster Contest Winners

By Hillary Blackerby for MTD | July 18, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.
Marvin Lujano of Aliso School tied for third place among third- and fourth- graders. Click to view larger
Marvin Lujano of Aliso School tied for third place among third- and fourth- graders. (Santa Barbara MTD)

Buses of the Future was the theme of the Santa Barbara MTD's 3rd Annual Youth Art Poster Contest held this spring for elementary-school pupils in grades one through six.

With more than 90 entries, winners were voted on by MTD employees and will be featured inside MTD buses for the next year.

Participating sites include elementary schools from Goleta to Carpinteria, Montecito YMCA Afterschool Program, Carpinteria Library, Carpinteria Boys & Girl Club, city of Santa Barbara RAP Program, and Downtown Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club.

Winners are:

First and Second Grades

1st: Place: Jaqueline Guadian, Aliso School — Carpinteria Library

2nd Place: Esmeralda Rodriguez, Canalino School — Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club

3rd Place: Alyssa Murillo — Washington School RAP

Third and Fourth Grades

1st Place: McKenna Quinn — Washington School RAP

2nd Place: Simon Rencher — Monroe School

3rd Place (tie):  Crystal Echeverria, Canalino School — Carpinteria Library

                          Marvin Lujano, Aliso School — Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club

Fifth and Sixth Grades

1st Place: Roxanne Carlos — Adams School

2nd Place: Sophia Thomas, Canalino School – Carpinteria Library

3rd Place: Kaia Abraham — Waldorf School

— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 