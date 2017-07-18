Next Stop The Future for MTD Poster Contest Winners

Buses of the Future was the theme of the Santa Barbara MTD's 3rd Annual Youth Art Poster Contest held this spring for elementary-school pupils in grades one through six.
With more than 90 entries, winners were voted on by MTD employees and will be featured inside MTD buses for the next year.
Participating sites include elementary schools from Goleta to Carpinteria, Montecito YMCA Afterschool Program, Carpinteria Library, Carpinteria Boys & Girl Club, city of Santa Barbara RAP Program, and Downtown Santa Barbara Boys & Girls Club.
Winners are:
First and Second Grades
1st: Place: Jaqueline Guadian, Aliso School — Carpinteria Library
2nd Place: Esmeralda Rodriguez, Canalino School — Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club
3rd Place: Alyssa Murillo — Washington School RAP
Third and Fourth Grades
1st Place: McKenna Quinn — Washington School RAP
2nd Place: Simon Rencher — Monroe School
3rd Place (tie): Crystal Echeverria, Canalino School — Carpinteria Library
Marvin Lujano, Aliso School — Carpinteria Boys & Girls Club
Fifth and Sixth Grades
1st Place: Roxanne Carlos — Adams School
2nd Place: Sophia Thomas, Canalino School – Carpinteria Library
3rd Place: Kaia Abraham — Waldorf School
— Hillary Blackerby for MTD.