Art Exhibit Explores Tangled Web Ensnaring Humans and Sea Life

To commemorate Earth Day, the Santa Barbara County Office of Arts and Culture is partnering with the county Energy and Sustainability Division to present Entangled Waters, a free public site-specific video installation 8-10:30 p.m. April 13-14, at the Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Created by local artists for the archways and tower of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, the contemporary multimedia production alludes to Michelangelo’s famed panel The Flood in the Sistine Chapel, with Poseidon and Aphrodite embedded in stone, Entangled Waters officials said.

Entangled Waters invokes the tangled web of humanity and sea life; as lands and their stories wash away, the installation offers a visceral, artistic experience of our oceans filled with plastics and other pollutants, exhibit officials said.

With environmental steward Lamara Heartwell as executive producer, Entangled Waters features the concepts and choreography of director Robin Bisio. Installation artist Ethan Turpin is the project’s producer as well as cinematographer and editor.

Underwater performances are by dancers Heartwell, Turpin, Kaita Mrazek, Erick Alvarez and Kweisi Petillo. Costume design is by Anaya Cullen, with lighting and camera support by Carter Sisney and installation assistance by The Environment Makers.

The immersive underwater installation will be accompanied by a score for bass, saw and voice performed live by Jim Connolly.

— Robin Elander for Entangled Waters Art Installation.