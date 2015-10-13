Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:31 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 
Advice

Art Exhibition ‘Given to the Light’ Seeks To Provide Sanctuary in Loss at Hospice of Santa Barbara

By Angel Pacheco for Hospice of Santa Barbara | October 13, 2015 | 1:46 p.m.

A painting by Susan Savage

Hospice of Santa Barbara welcomes local artist Susan Savage, who will display her art beginning Nov. 4, 2015, at the Leigh Block Gallery located within Hospice of Santa Barbara, 2050 Alameda Padre Serra, Suite #100, Santa Barbara.

Having taught art for more than 40 years, Savage finds that one of its essential functions is to make the familiar a little strange and the familiar appear somehow unfamiliar. As a painter, Savage is attracted to common objects and the stories their visual relationships can tell.    

In her exhibit “Given to the Light,” Savage notes that capturing the intriguing elements of the complex reflective surfaces of silver bowls, which she has painted for years, stimulates her sense of adventure, but her true vision is focused on portraying something more than what her eyes see.

“In my work I strive to portray the interaction between seen and unseen realities, and in doing so I seek something sacred,” said Savage. “In these works, the transformative nature of light helps to reveal things in the darkness to give physical and symbolic life to my visual narratives. In support of the work that Hospice of Santa Barbara brings to those who are suffering loss, this new body of work was created specifically to provide visual comfort and personal contemplation for those in the midst of grief, hardship and struggle.” 

Raised in Santa Rosa, Calif., Savage earned her Master of Fine Arts at UCSB and has lived in Santa Barbara for 47 years. A retired Westmont College Professor Emeritus, Savage pursued various forms of media in her early teaching career before focusing on painting. 

Her artwork has been featured in many local invitational exhibitions, and nationally at the Canton Museum of Art in Ohio, Olivet Nazarene University in Illinois, Calvin College in Michigan and the New York Center for Art and Media Studies.


 
On Wednesday, November 4 from 5:30–7 p.m., Hospice of Santa Barbara will host a wine and hors d’oeuvres open house reception for the new exhibit.

Savage will donate 25 percent of the proceeds from her art sales to Hospice of Santa Barbara a volunteer hospice organization.

Hospice of Santa Barbara volunteers its free professional counseling and care management services those who are experiencing the impact of a life-threatening illness or grieving the death of a loved one.

Hospice of Santa Barbara is also present on six local high school campuses to work with children and teens who are grieving the loss of a loved one.

For more information about Hospice of Santa Barbara, including volunteer opportunities, call 805.563.8820 or visit www.hospiceofsantabarbara.org

— Angel Pacheco is a publicist representing Hospice of Santa Barbara.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 