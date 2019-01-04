The Gift-Giving Goes On at A Crimson Holiday, Local Artists Gallery

The lights and holiday trees may be coming down, but every day is a some type of holiday from birthdays to weddings, anniversaries, births — and Valentine’s Day is coming right up.

Open until Jan. 31, A Crimson Holiday gallery at Santa Barbara’s La Cumbre Plaza, features 40 local artists displaying their creations designed to fulfill shoppers’ gift-giving needs.

A Crimson Holiday artists bring in new work daily and a number of the artisans offer custom orders. Customers can help design a one-of-a-kind item for themselves or to give as a gift.

A Crimson Holiday also will present the Art for the Heart fundraiser for the American Heart Association (AHA), 5-8 p.m. Jan. 17, to get a jump on the AHA Go Red! fundraiser in February.

During the Art for the Heart event, the gallery’s artists donate 20 percent of their sales to the American Heart Assocation. Crimson Holiday artists also create custom hand-decorated heart cookies for sale, from which all proceeds go to the AHA.

The driving force behind the holiday offering is Marilyn Dannehower, creator of MAD Dreams Jewelry Design; and co-manager Lisa Brown of Twisted Sisters Jewelry Design.

The gallery is open 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday.

— Marilyn Dannehower for La Cumbre Plaza.