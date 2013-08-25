Saturday, June 2 , 2018, 1:07 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Art Flies Off the Walls for Art From Scrap’s ‘One Night Stand’ Benefit

By Robert Bernstein, Noozhawk Contributor | August 25, 2013 | 4:34 p.m.

"One Night Stand" has become a very popular fundraiser for Art From Scrap.

People paid up to $200 to get early entry to bid on about 200 art pieces. The art was donated by local artists as well as by celebrities.

All pieces were the same size and all pieces sold for $200. The catch? The artist's name is not revealed until the piece is purchased. It is a great leveler because the purchase is being made based on the quality of the art rather than on the fame of the artist.

The event was held at the Brooks Institute Gallery 27 in downtown Santa Barbara. People were lined up in advance and packed the gallery when the doors opened. Most of the pieces sold quickly. There will be a follow-up event Friday to sell the remaining pieces. After that, watch for the next "One Night Stand" next year!

Click here for more information about Art From Scrap.

Click here for more photos from the gallery.

Robert Bernstein is a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor.

