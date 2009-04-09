Art From Scrap Announces Assemblage Art Challenge

Art From Scrap’s call for entries for the Eighth Annual Assemblage Art Show began April 4 and will continue until June 8. The theme for this year’s show is circles, and artists are challenged to create a piece of assemblage art that contains at least one circular object collected at Art From Scrap.

The fundraising event and silent auction for the art show will take place from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, July 25, at Art From Scrap. Selected entries will be on exhibit at the AFS Gallery, from June 13 through July 25. Admission is free. The artwork in the show is available for sale to the public; proceeds benefit Art From Scrap’s environmental education and art programs.

Art from Scrap is located at 302 E. Cota St. in Santa Barbara.

Until June 8, artists can come into the AFS Reuse Store during regular business hours to collect their entry forms and to pay the entry fee, which is $10. Included in the fee are five items from the AFS Store, valued at $5. Artists will select circles from a reserve stock of circle-shaped objects to incorporate into their piece.

Although artists must include at least one circle in their work, they can use as many objects and materials as they like. Participation is open to all artists, aged 18 and older, from Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo counties. Artwork must be completed and delivered to the AFS Gallery between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Monday, June 8.

A panel of judges will award three cash prizes. Entries are limited to one per artist. More than 70 entries are expected in this year’s challenge.

Art From Scrap is Santa Barbara’s Environmental Education and Art Center. The AFS Gallery is located upstairs at Art From Scrap. Rotating shows hang throughout the year bringing together art lovers, collectors and local artists.

Gallery Hours are from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday. Contact Art From Scrap Artistic Director Holly Mackay at 805.884.0459, Ext. 15, or by email at [email protected] For more information about AFS, visit www.artfromscrap.org.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .