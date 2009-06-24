Art From Scrap Presents Assemblage Art Show ‘Circles’

On July 25 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Art From Scrap (AFS) is holding its Eighth Annual Assemblage Fundraising Event and Silent Auction in the AFS gallery.

The theme for this year’s show is ‘Circles.’ Artists were challenged to create a piece of assemblage art that contains at least one circular object collected at the Art From Scrap Reuse Store. Selected works will be on exhibit and available for bidding at the AFS Gallery from June 13 to July 25. The assemblage theme of Art From Scrap’s annual fundraising event fits with their overall environmental mission, which includes encouraging people to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

“This year we’ve had more entries than ever before,” said Art From Scrap’s Artistic Director Holly Mackay “It’s very exciting!” .

Some of the artists in this year’s show include Michael Blaha, Mary Price, Tony Askew, Penny Mast McCall, Rafael Perea de la Cabada and Anne Luther. The artwork in the show is available for sale to the public, and proceeds benefit Art From Scrap’s environmental education and art programs.

Every year, an artist is selected as the “Assemblage Muse,” someone who exemplifies the spirit of the event and the mission of Art From Scrap. This year’s Muse is renowned assemblage artist Ron Robertson.

“Art From Scrap is a treasure house where one can find seemingly unrelated objects for the purpose of discovering new and unanticipated relationships,” said Robertson. “For me, it’s like going on a trip to a place I’ve never seen. It’s all about exploring relationships, without too many preconceptions. It’s a major part of the process I use in creating my own assemblages.”

Art enthusiasts and collectors are invited to attend the festivities that close the exhibit. Photographer Bob DeBris will be on hand, offering one of his infamously fun and creative photo ops. There will be live music, drinks and refreshments. Admission is free.

Art From Scrap is Santa Barbara’s Environmental Education and Art Center. The AFS Gallery is located upstairs at Art From Scrap, 302 E. Cota St. Rotating shows hang throughout the year bringing together art lovers, collectors and local artists.

Click here for more information, or contact Holly Mackay, Art From Scrap Artistic Director, by calling 805.884-0459, ext. 15 or sending an e-mail to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Jill Cloutier represents the Art From Scrap Gallery.