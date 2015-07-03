Tuesday, June 5 , 2018, 6:11 pm | A Few Clouds 65º

 
 
 
 
Art Garfunkel Spends an ‘Intimate Evening at the Lobero’

Art Garfunkel sat in a narrow spotlight in almost total darkness during his performance at the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara. (Robert Bernstein / Noozhawk photo)
By Robert Bernstein, Noozhawk Contributor | July 3, 2015 | 11:30 a.m.

Simon & Garfunkel created some of the soundtrack of my childhood. I only found out at the last minute that Art Garfunkel was going to give an "Intimate Evening at the Lobero" on June 20 in Santa Barbara, and I was thrilled to get the last VIP seat.

He sat in a narrow spotlight in almost total darkness.

I had seen in the news lately that the two had traded barbs publicly, so I was happy that Garfunkel said only kind words about his creative musical partner, Paul Simon.

Garfunkel had lost his voice several years ago, but seemed to be mostly recovered.

I realized in listening to his performance that I must not be as big of a fan as I had thought. I recognized a few big hits, but many others were unfamiliar and some I have to say I was not so fond of. He seems to be in a sentimental and somewhat religious stage of life.

But it was certainly worth it to hear the songs I loved and to hear some of his "intimate" patter with us.

He had taken the time to write an imaginary letter to his younger self. His main message: Be kind and value love.

Here are some of the songs he played:

» April Come She Will
» The Boxer
» Perfect Moment
» A Heart in New York
» A Poem on the Underground Wall
» Scarborough Fair (including a verse about scarlet battalions that I didn't remember)
» Homeward Bound
» 99 Miles from LA (he noted he was singing this about 99 miles from LA)
» Real Emotional Girl (by Randy Newman, who he says is one of his favorite musicians)
» For Emily
» Sound of Silence
» Kathy's Song
» Bridge Over Troubled Water

Robert Bernstein, a local photographer and frequent Noozhawk contributor, is a member of the Sierra Club Santa Barbara Group executive committee. The opinions expressed are his own.

