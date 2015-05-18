Art Groups Invited to Request One-Month Exhibitions in Gallery Space at Goleta Library

The Goleta Library is now accepting reservation requests for the use of the Multipurpose Room gallery space for the calendar year 2016.

Local nonprofit and other group art organizations and associations are invited to submit requests for use of the display space for art exhibitions.

Gallery space in the Multipurpose Room is assigned for a one-month period and is offered to provide the public with exhibitions that include a variety of media, concepts and subject matters, created by local artists. Some of the organizations that have displayed artwork in the past are the Goleta Valley Art Association, Goleta Union School District, the Channel City Camera Club, the Fiber Arts Guild, and the Abstract Art Collective. Because of the size of the room, the Goleta Library does not accept any artwork that cannot be mounted on the walls.

A link to a printable Application for Use of Gallery Space can be accessed at the Santa Barbara Public Library System’s website, SBPlibrary.org, under “I Want to …” Requests may be delivered or mailed to the Goleta Library, 500 N. Fairview Ave., Goleta, CA 93117. The fee to reserve the gallery for the one-month display period is $250. Requests for the 2016 calendar year are due by June 29.

Visit the Santa Barbara Public Library System online at SBPLibrary.org for information about library locations, hours, events and collections. All library programs are free and open to the public.

— Marie Crusinberry represents the Goleta Library.