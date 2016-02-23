Art Historian Meher McArthur to Discuss Japanese Aesthetics at Santa Barbara Museum of Art

Art historian Meher McArthur will give a talk on "An Appreciation of Japanese Art and Aesthetics" at the Santa Barbara Museum of Art at 3 p.m. Sunday, March 6, 2016.

Meher McArthur is an independent Asian art curator, author and educator who specializes in the art of Japan. She worked for nine years as Curator of East Asian Art at Pacific Asia Museum, where she curated 15 exhibitions and several permanent galleries.

Her most recent major exhibitions include Folding Paper: The Infinite Possibilities of Origami (traveling 2012-16) and Above the Fold: New Expressions in Origami (2015-17).

She lectures regularly at Southern California museums and is creative director for the Storrier Stearns Japanese Garden in Pasadena. She is a regular contributor to KCET's Artbound and the Buddhist website buddhistdoor.com and writes for Artillery, Fabrik and other arts and culture magazines.

McArthur has written several books about Asian art and culture, including Folded: Contemporary Expressions of Origami Art, to be published by Tuttle in spring 2017.

McArthur will lead an upcoming SBMA travel tour to Japan.

Her talk costs $5 for SBMA members and $8 for non-members. Purchase tickets at the Museum Visitor Services desks or online at tickets.sbma.net.

— Katrina Carl represents the Santa Barbara Museum of Art.