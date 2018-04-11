Wednesday, June 6 , 2018, 3:52 pm | A Few Clouds 67º

 
 
 
 

Art is Elementary for Young Students

Original works on display at local schools

Birds by Dania, a first-grader at Monroe Elementary.
Birds by Dania, a first-grader at Monroe Elementary. (Shannon M. Jaffe/Monroe Elementary)
By Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District | April 11, 2018 | 9:00 a.m.
Self-Portrait print by Lemuel, a Monroe Elementary second-grader. Click to view larger
Self-Portrait print by Lemuel, a Monroe Elementary second-grader. (Shannon M. Jaffe/Monroe Elementary)

Santa Barbara Unified School District elementary school art shows are on display in April and May at nine local schools. The art shows are an opportunity for every student to exhibit a piece of original artwork and are co-curated by students and art teachers.

Elementary school art exhibits are free, and open to the school community as well as to the public.

Art shows differ individually from school to school and can include food, art making for families and guests, raffles, music and slideshows.

“We are proud of Santa Barbara Unified School District’s art education programs that are available to every elementary school student,” said Kimberly Hoj, coordinator of special programs: Visual and Performing Arts & Career Technical Education.

“These school art shows are undoubtedly a wonderful opportunity for incoming kindergarten families and supporters of young artists to come celebrate the accomplishments of these students and art teachers,” she said.

Exhibited artworks follow the Visual Art Standards of California as well as the National Core Art Standards and are inspired by an artist or region.

Artworks range from traditional art, such as drawing and painting, to more contemporary pieces, such as digital art and mixed-media.

Media represented can include drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture and fiber arts, as well as larger collaborative pieces and community projects.

Following are the upcoming art shows:

 

Cleveland Elementary School - Thursday, April 12,  6-7:30 p.m.

McKinley Elementary School - Thursday, April 26, 4-6 p.m.

Santa Barbara Community Academy - Thursday, April 26, 6-7 p.m.

Monroe Elementary School - Tuesday, May 1, 5-7:30 p.m.

Washington Elementary School - Thursday, May 3, 5-7 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School - Wednesday, May 9, 6-8 p.m.

Roosevelt Elementary School - Monday, May 14, 4:30-6 p.m.

Harding Elementary School - Thursday, May 17, 4:30-6 p.m.

Adams Elementary School - Wednesday, May 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.

Seascape by Citlaly, a second-grader at Monroe Elementary. Click to view larger
Seascape by Citlaly, a second-grader at Monroe Elementary. (Shannon M. Jaffe/Monroe Elementary)
 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 