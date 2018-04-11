Art is Elementary for Young Students

Santa Barbara Unified School District elementary school art shows are on display in April and May at nine local schools. The art shows are an opportunity for every student to exhibit a piece of original artwork and are co-curated by students and art teachers.

Elementary school art exhibits are free, and open to the school community as well as to the public.

Art shows differ individually from school to school and can include food, art making for families and guests, raffles, music and slideshows.

“We are proud of Santa Barbara Unified School District’s art education programs that are available to every elementary school student,” said Kimberly Hoj, coordinator of special programs: Visual and Performing Arts & Career Technical Education.

“These school art shows are undoubtedly a wonderful opportunity for incoming kindergarten families and supporters of young artists to come celebrate the accomplishments of these students and art teachers,” she said.

Exhibited artworks follow the Visual Art Standards of California as well as the National Core Art Standards and are inspired by an artist or region.

Artworks range from traditional art, such as drawing and painting, to more contemporary pieces, such as digital art and mixed-media.

Media represented can include drawing, painting, printmaking, ceramics, sculpture and fiber arts, as well as larger collaborative pieces and community projects.

Following are the upcoming art shows:

Cleveland Elementary School - Thursday, April 12, 6-7:30 p.m.

McKinley Elementary School - Thursday, April 26, 4-6 p.m.

Santa Barbara Community Academy - Thursday, April 26, 6-7 p.m.

Monroe Elementary School - Tuesday, May 1, 5-7:30 p.m.

Washington Elementary School - Thursday, May 3, 5-7 p.m.

Franklin Elementary School - Wednesday, May 9, 6-8 p.m.

Roosevelt Elementary School - Monday, May 14, 4:30-6 p.m.

Harding Elementary School - Thursday, May 17, 4:30-6 p.m.

Adams Elementary School - Wednesday, May 30, 6-7:30 p.m.

— Lauren Bianchi Klemann for Santa Barbara Unified School District.