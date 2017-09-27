Art Lovers Walk the Walk at Museum of Natural History’s 2017 Artwalk

Art sales from the event brought in nearly $75,000

Artists, art lovers and museum supporters gathered at the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History Sept. 22, marking the official kickoff of Artwalk 2017.

The artist and patron reception in Fleischmann Auditorium gave those attending the first opportunity to view and buy artwork from The Oak Group, respected as one of the country’s first groups of painters for preservation of endangered landscapes.

Following the reception, weekend attendees also were treated to a Children’s Artwalk and a limited outdoor exhibit in addition.

All works displayed at the show, with the exception of art from the Children’s Artwalk, were available for purchase, with proceeds helping to support museum programs.

In total, art sales from this year’s event raised nearly $75,000, and 2,100 visitors came through the museum doors to take part in the weekend festivities.

For more information about the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History, call 682-4711 or visit www.sbnature.org.

— Andy Silverman for the Santa Barbara Museum of Natural History.