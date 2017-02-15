Art Collaborates With Disaster Preparedness

A four-piece sculptural installation, titled “1925,” which represents the 1925 earthquake that destroyed much of downtown Santa Barbara, is being set up in Jardin de las Granadas, 21 E. Anapamu St., across from the downtown library. It will be open from March 2017-February 2018.

Announced by the city of Santa Barbara, the public art/awareness/education installation was created by artists Kym Cochran and Jonathan Smith.

It is primarily funded by Santa Barbara Beautiful, and seeks to cast new light on the intersection of culture, geology, technology and art. Cochran and Smith plan to illuminate the installation with realistic light projections that depict natural imagery and patterns.

The public is invited to a free reception with the artists who will light up the sculpture during 1st Thursday Art Walk, 5-7 p.m., March 2.

The county Office of Arts & Culture will be presenting a schedule of more free public events and workshops to take place during the installation’s year-long tenure.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider said, “I’m excited to see this new public art exhibit at Jardin de las Granadas where art intersects with both history and science.

"This is another great example of different parts of our community coming together to create something of beauty and relevance.”

Describing the project as a “bold contemporary vision of public sculpture into the landscape of public art in Santa Barbara,” Maiza Hixson, chief curator at the Office of Arts and Culture said:

“Referencing nature and the built environment, the ‘1925’ artwork features faux-finished rocks in a literal and figurative representation of architectural rise and fall.

"Artists Smith and Cochran address the legacy of monuments and memory of a pivotal earthquake that changed the face of Santa Barbara. With whole forms that crumble into broken parts, ‘1925’ acknowledges our present culture’s symbols and tenuous icons," Hixson said.

"These four sculptural objects present us with a compelling forgery that queries what history reveals and conceals,” she said.

The city Office of Emergency Services and county Office of Emergency Management, in collaboration with the Aware & Prepare Initiative, will use the sculpture to generate public awareness of earthquake preparedness.

The Aware & Prepare Initiative is a public-private partnership dedicated to strengthening community disaster resiliency in Santa Barbara County.

Liliana Encinas, public education specialist with the city Office of Emergency Services said that the sculpture is a perfect way to use art to communicate the message of personal emergency preparedness.

Residents and visitors can register for emergency alerts at www.AwareandPrepare.org, where they also can find ideas for emergency preparedness.

“Aware and Prepare is an invaluable resource during emergency situations,” said Yolanda McGlinchey, city of Santa Barbara Emergency Services manager.

“Ensuring everyone throughout the county knows how to prepare for, respond to, and recover from emergencies and natural disasters, such as floods, wildfires and earthquakes is vital.” McGlinchey said.

“If we can’t find you, we can’t notify you and your families about emergencies in your area. We encourage everyone to go to the Aware and Prepare website, sign up for alerts and have an escape plan,” she said.

Melissa Johnson, an art teacher at Righetti High in Santa Maria, hopes to use this project to teach students about professional pathways in the arts.

“Through these new relationships, our goal is to introduce our students to deeper technical skills and career options," she said. "It is so important to open the students' imaginations to the infinite possibilities available to them in the professional art world.

"We are so excited to bring a broader spectrum of the vast professional horizon to the students of the Santa Maria Valley.”

The “1925” installation represents a broad community partnership, including several departments in both Santa Barbara city and county governments. They include:

The Downtown Organization; Santa Barbara’s History and Natural History museums; Santa Barbara Public Library; UCSB; SBCC; Santa Barbara Beautiful; Downtown Santa Barbara; the Santa Barbara Center for Art, Science and Technology.

Also, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art; Fishbon; Southern California Edison; and artists Cochran and Smith.

— Gina DePinto for Santa Barbara County.