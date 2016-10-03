Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 11:04 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Art Museum Raffle Offers Chance to Wake up in Dream Home

By Marjorie Large | October 3, 2016 | 9:00 a.m.

A stunning 4,000-plus-square-foot home on 3 acres is the grand prize in this year's Dream Home Raffle sponsored by the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara

The raffle is underway for the three-bedrooms, three-bath house that has a separate studio unit with an office. From city lights to the Pacific coastline to the Channel Islands, the dream home offers a luxurious way to experience the best of Santa Barbara.

In addition to the home, more than 2,500 prizes are available, as well as early-bird drawing prizes for early ticket purchasers, offering participants a 1 in 20 chance to win.  
 
Since it began in 2005, the raffle has raised more than $6 million, helping host over 100,000 visitors, directly funding free arts programming, and bringing world-class exhibitions to Central Coast audiences and beyond. 

In just the last year, MCASB raffles have impacted community members, including recent winner, Victor Rodriguez-Dominguez.

Asked what it means to know that raffle participation not only means potentially winning a prize but also supporting MCASB, Rodriguez-Dominguez said: “It’s great ... helping fund the arts scene for Santa Barbara was the original reason why I started contributing.”  
 
Beyond the dream home or $3 million cash prize, there are numerous options for those who have a winning ticket, including luxury cars, vacations, MacBook Air, cash prizes and more. For a complete list of prizes, visit SBHomeRaffle.com.
 
Tickets must be purchased by Oct. 21. During the raffle, two early-bird drawings will be held. The first winner has already been selected. The second early-bird deadline is Oct. 7.   The grand prize drawing is Nov. 11. Winners will be announced on SBHomeRaffle.com
 
All 45,000 tickets available must be sold for the Dream Home or $3 million prize to be awarded. If fewer than 45,000 tickets are sold, the grand prize will become a cash amount equal to half the net proceeds, not to exceed $3 million.
 
To enter the Raffle, call 888-402-9222 or go to SBHomeRaffle.com and register online. Ticket purchasers must be 18 years or older, have U.S. residency and meet other requirements in the Rules and Regulations as specified at www.SBHomeRaffle.com.

Marjorie Large for the Museum of Contemporary Art Santa Barbara.

 
