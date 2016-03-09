Art of Science Winners, Honorable Mentions Announced

More than 1,000 community votes were cast in UC Santa Barbara’s third annual Art of Science competition sponsored by the Schuller Lab and the campus’s Center for Science and Engineering Partnerships at the California NanoSystems Institute.

From the 40 entries, five winners and five honorable mentions were chosen.

Graduate student Suoqing Ji took first place, with postdoctoral scholar Daniel DeMartini coming in second place.

Three third-place awards were presented: graduate students Juan Manuel Escalante and Kurt Kaminski shared an award for their collaborative piece and postdoctoral scholar Christian Pester received a single third-place award.

The People’s Choice award was presented to postdoctoral researcher Emmanouela Filippidi.

The five honorable mentions were graduate students David X. Cao, Preeti Ovartchaiyapong and Nancy Scherich, undergraduate Bianca Dunn and postdoctoral scholar Nan Shi.

Beginning March 28, 2016, the artwork will be exhibited at the UCSB Library in the first-floor Tower Gallery.

The exhibit will move to the campus’s Art, Design & Architecture Museum in the fall.

— Julie Cohen writes for the UCSB Office of Public Affairs and Communications.