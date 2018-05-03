‘Art of the Table’ at Santa Barbara Museum of Art Serves Up a Feast for the Eyes

The Women's Board event features the creative talents of 12 designers and raises about $100,000 for exhibitions and educational programs

Betsy Hannaford, vice chair of the Board of Trustees, with CEO and Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Director Larry Feinberg. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art gallery filled with event supporters for the Art of the Table event. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Art of the Table co-chairs Leisa Cosentino, left, and Jeanne Fulkerson at the Women's Board event to benefit the Santa Barbara Museum of Art. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

A small but mighty committee put on a big and fabulous "Art of the Table" event on Friday. The Santa Barbara Museum of Art's Women's Board hosted its unique event featuring the talents of 12 designers who created 12 tables and settings in the museum's Davidson Gallery.

"Each designer selected specific artwork from the museum's permanent collection to inspire their tables," Women's Board president Fran Morrow said. "We are extremely thankful to them for generously donating their time to 'wow' us with their talent."

The evening started with a Director's VIP preview reception with a champagne toast that acknowledged sponsors as well as the hard work of the museum board, the Women's Board, the staff and volunteers. Passed hors d'oeuvres and Margerum wine were enjoyed by the 300-plus crowd. A well-stocked bar as well as an interesting silent auction were located in the nearby McCormick Gallery.

Leisa Cosentino and Jeanne Fulkerson shared duties as event co-chairs.

"When they asked me to co-chair, I just couldn't say no," Cosentio told Noozhawk. "It is such a creative and beautiful event."

Fulkerson said: "I have chaired many Women's Board events in the past, and I was delighted to share this experience. Leisa and I were a good combination."

Museum spokeswoman Anne Luther reported that the event raised about $100,000, which will fund exhibitions, acquisitions and educational programs.

Robert and Mercedes Eichholz Director and CEO Larry Feinberg acknowledged the efforts and contributions of the Art of the Table Committee, including Cosentino and Fulkerson, Marna Coday, Colette Cosentino, Carey Dunkley, Paula Farrington, Blake Lannon, Nilou Lueck, Anne Luther, Deanna Major, Christy Martin, Holly Murphy, Katherine Murray-Morse, Marajorie Robertson, Roz Rosin, Helene Segal, Leigh Shreves, Adrianne Sturman, Diane Waterhouse and Carolyn Williams.

The committee was assisted by the Santa Barbara Museum of Art Women’s Board leadership, including president Morrow, Lynn Brown, Dee Jones and many others.

The Sterling Sponsor was Morrow, and the Crystal Sponsors were Lynn and Chris Brown, Deanna and Bill Major, Regina and Rick Roney, and many more. The Media Sponsor was Lynne Andujar of 805 Living.

Designers for Art of the Table included Cynthia Belliveau Design featuring Hermès; Bon Fortune — Gina Andrews; Cabana Home — Caroline Thompson, Steve Thompson and Margaret Watson; Colette Cosentino Creative; Early California Antiques — Eric Berg; Marc Normand Gelinas Interior Design; Hogue & Co. — Jerry Peddicord; Victoria Imperioli and Starr Siegele; Margaret Matson; Porch — Diana Dolan; The Sacred Space — Jack and Rose Herschorn; and Signature Designer 2018 John Saladino.

The Women’s Board of the Santa Barbara Museum of Art was established in 1951, 10 years after the museum opened. The board’s purpose is to support the museum by raising funds for its exhibitions, acquisitions, educational programs and special projects. It has more than 100 active and sustaining members who organize and sponsor fundraising events that also promote community awareness of and interest in the museum. Click here for more information about the Women's Board.

The Santa Barbara Museum of Art is celebrated for the superb quality of its permanent collection. Its mission is to integrate art into the lives of people through internationally recognized exhibitions and special programs, as well as the thoughtful presentation of its permanent collection. It is located at 1130 State St. in Santa Barbara, and is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Admission is free from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursdays. Click here for more information about the musuem, or call 805.963.4364.

