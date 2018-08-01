SCAPE Art Sale Draws Funding to Help Heal the Ocean ‘One Painting at a Time’

Members of artists collective celebrate the sea with works inspired for the benefit event held at Santa Barbara Maritime Museum

Attendees browse through the art for sale at the Santa Barbara Maritime Museum. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Natalie Wilson, left, of SCAPE and Heather Hudson of Heal the Ocean joined forces as co-chairs of the art sale benefit event. (Rochelle Rose / Noozhawk photo)

Southern California Artists Painting for the Environment (SCAPE) hosted an art sale to benefit Heal the Ocean on July 25 at the harborside Santa Barbara Maritime Museum.

The opening reception featured live music by Chris Gonzalez and William Adams from the band This.Life, appetizers, wine and a chance to purchase ocean-themed paintings created by SCAPE artists. Artist awardee Tom de Walt volunteered to pour Margerum wines.

Juried by Oak Group artist Rick Garcia, “Heal the Ocean One Painting at a Time” included paintings by SCAPE’s artists, including Rick Garcia, Kevin Gleason, Chris Potter, Natalie Wilson, Meg Ricks, Michele Janee, Marian Fortunati, Filiberto Lomeli, de Walt and many others.

SCAPE is an artist collective with more than 200 members, a diverse group including nationally known and local artists, students, patrons and gallery owners. Similar to previous shows, SCAPE artists submitted original works of art that capture the beauty and essence of the landscape, and in this case the focus was on the ocean.

Fifty percent of the art sales went to the artist, 40 percent to Heal the Ocean and 10 percent to SCAPE, which seemed like a win-win for all.

“Thanks to our online purchase option, we already made $10,000 before the opening reception started," artist and volunteer Jane Hurd told Noozhawk. "Supporters are encouraged to buy the art online for the next several days by visiting www.healtheocean.org.”

Heal the Ocean Executive Director Hillary Hauser said: “Heal the Ocean is honored to be chosen by SCAPE as the recipient of a portion of sales from this show. We love beautiful art that celebrates the sea, and we cannot thank SCAPE enough."

Wilson from SCAPE and Heather Hudson, event manager at Heal the Ocean, joined forces as benefit co-chairs.

“This has been a wonderful partnership," Hudson said. "Natalie and everyone at SCAPE have been great to work with. The Santa Barbara Maritime Museum has also been a great partner. The museum works hard to end the pollution in our sacred ocean. They have also helped make this show a success.”

Painter Rebecca Arguello garnered two ribbons at the show, which her young son, Steven, proudly displayed.

“I have never won anything before," Arguello told Noozhawk. "I am so thrilled.”

She was born in Santa Barbara and attended UCSB, so she is very familiar with the area beaches.

"Growing up on the beach has had a profound effect on my life," she said. "I spent sun up to sun down in the surf. My first chosen career path was marine biology, but life had other plans, and as it turns out, I still get to study the marine environment through my artwork.”

Heal the Ocean was formed in 1998 in Santa Barbara in response to the closing of local beaches because of bacteria. Its original organizers are journalist Hillary Hauser and attorney Jeff Young.

The nonprofit organization focuses on wastewater infrastructure — sewers and septic systems as well as ocean dumping practices that have contributed to ocean pollution. Although focused on Santa Barbara County, its methods serve as a model for other coastal communities across the country.

Click here for more information about Heal the Ocean, or visit 1430 Chapala St. in Santa Barbara or call 805.965.7570.

Click here for more information about SCAPE, or it can be reached at P.O. Box 30939, Santa Barbara, CA 93130.

