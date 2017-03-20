Monday, April 16 , 2018, 9:51 pm | A Few Clouds 52º

 
 
 
 

Art Salon Series Talk Sketches Out Creative Process

“Magpie” by artist Rebecca Gomez.
By Rebecca Gomez for Santa Ynez Valley Art Association | March 20, 2017 | 9:00 a.m.

Los Olivos artist Rebecca Gomez will give a talk and slide show in the next installment of the Santa Ynez Valley Arts Association's free Art Salon series held the first Tuesday of the month through October.

Gomez's presentation, titled The Creative Process — Inspiration & Evolution, will be 5:30-7 p.m. April 4, in Stacy Hall at St. Mark’s-in-the-Valley Episcopal Church, 2901 Nojoquio Ave, Los Olivos.

Her 6 p.m. talk will be preceded by a half-hour social time with appetizers served beginning at 5:30 p.m.

Gomez has shown her work in local museums and galleries and on annual studio tours. Two of her paintings are in the current Private Collections show at the Wildling Museum in Solvang.

Another of her artworks is on view at Gallery Los Olivos in the Guild Room. That piece won first place in the most recent juried show.

Gomez has been an active board member and officer of SYV Arts for a number of years, and also serves on the art committee of the Elverhoj Museum in Solvang.
 
In her talk, she will share her own creative journey and images of her work over time, focusing on how her art was inspired, and the teaching, life experiences, and spiritual and philosophical influences that caused it to evolve and integrate exploration and discovery.

The SYV Arts Salon format offers something art salons have sought to promote — a sense of artistic community.

To that end, attending artists will be invited to join an interactive discussion on their own experiences in being called to make art and how that has worked for them. Salon attendees also can participate with questions and comments.

The local mixers strive to create and sustain a connected, inspiring, supportive, and active art community in a casual and friendly environment.

The salons are open to the public. Those attending are encouraged to bring food to share such as an appetizer and/or a beverage.

To learn more about the arts in the Valley, visit www.santaynezvalleyarts.org and sign up for the monthly SYV Arts eNewsletter.

— Rebecca Gomez for Santa Ynez Valley Art Association.

 
