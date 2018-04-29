Family Partnership School Puts Student Artwork on Display

Original artwork created by the students of Family Partnership Charter School Solvang will be on display in an exhibit titled OH, SPLAT!, 5-6 p.m. Wednesday, May 16, at the school, 320 Alisal Road Ste. 206.

The free community event offers an opportunity to support local students as they display their creative work in a variety of mediums. Those attending can meet the student artists and the staff of Family Partnership Charter School Solvang Center.

A counselor from Allan Hancock College will be presenting information and answering questions about attending the college and concurrent enrollment for high schooler students.

Family Partnership is a tuition-free California public school serving grades 5-12. The school provides an alternative educational setting with a hybrid program combining independent study and blended learning to create a personalized education for every student.

Family Partnership offers concurrent enrollment for high schoolers interested in college classes at Allan Hancock or Santa Barbara City College.

To learn more, contact Amanda Gilmartin, school secretary, at Family Partnership Charter School, 320 Alisal Road. Ste. 206, Solvang, or call 348-3333 ext. 7000.

— Amanda Gilmartin for Family Partnership Charter School – Solvang.