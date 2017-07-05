Saturday, April 14 , 2018, 10:45 am | Fair 70º

 
 
 
 

Art Show Celebrates Beauty of Diversity

Event aims to diminish stigma of mental illness while exhibiting local talent

Local artist shows his work at 2015 Arts Festival (Mental Wellness Center)
By Allie Lenney for the Mental Wellness Center | July 5, 2017 | 10:51 a.m.

To honor the work of local artists living with mental illness, and celebrate the power of creative expression, the Mental Wellness Center will host its 23rd annual Mental Health Arts Festival 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at De La Guerra Plaza.

The free festival will feature live music and poetry readings; and local artists will display their paintings, drawings, sculptures, jewelry and crafts.

The community event aims to raise awareness and reduce the stigma of mental illness, whiles showcasing the talents and identities of people affected by mental-health diagnoses.

“The Mental Health Arts Festival is a special event that our artists look forward to all year, and is a wonderful opportunity for them to display their creativity for the community,” said Annmarie Cameron, CEO of the Mental Wellness Center.

“The Arts Festival serves as an important reminder that mental illness is not who you are; it’s something you live with. We are proud to recognize the talented individuals in our community who are as diverse and beautiful as the art they create,” she said.

The Mental Wellness Center is a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to meeting the needs of individuals and families affected by mental illness through support, education, and direct services.
 
For more information about the Arts Festival, contact the Mental Wellness Center, 884-8440 or visit www.mentalwellnesscenter.org.

— Allie Lenney for the Mental Wellness Center.

 
