Art Show Draws Funds to Fight Sex Trafficking in Santa Barbara

By Craig Price for Letter Perfect Gallery | January 8, 2019 | 9:00 a.m.

An art opening, with proceeds benefitting agencies involved with anti-human and sex trafficking in Santa Barbara, will be presented 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 10 (preview), and 5:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11, at Letter Perfect Gallery, 2346 Lillie Ave., Summerland.

The show, which runs through January, features all female artists including Linda Mutti, Sophie Cooper, Amy Sheldon Beth, Kim Snyder, Jana Zimmer, Carrie Givens, Kris Buck, Cathy Quiel and Kerri Heddon.

The exhibit is sponsored by SAFE House Santa Barbara (Saving At-Risk Youth from Exploitation), the Victim Witness Santa Barbara, and the Santa Barbara Sheriff’s Department.

“At Letter Perfect, we believe that all people should own their own bodies and have the right to be free and safe,” said Leslie Person Ryan, owner of Letter Perfect and a community advocate. Letter Perfect has promised to advocate for the most vulnerable of community causes.

Santa Barbara has one of three safe houses in California for sex-trafficked minors. The average age a youth enters the sex trade in the U.S. is 12-14 years old. According to some estimates, about 80 percent of trafficking involves sexual exploitation, and 19 percent involves labor exploitation.

Human trafficking is a $150-billion-a-year industry. Many victims are runaway girls. More than 1.68 million American children run away each year. California harbors many of the highest child sex-trafficking areas in the nation.

Human trafficking is the third largest international crime industry behind illegal drugs and arms trafficking. Sex trafficking is happening in Santa Barbara. The commercial exploitation of children is a particularly growing problem in the U.S. Both boys and girls can be victims.

— Craig Price for Letter Perfect Gallery.

 

