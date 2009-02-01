Art Show Highlights Special Gifts of Those with Special Needs

Fresco Café will host Arts for Humanity! show all month.

For the second consecutive year Arts for Humanity! will showcase original works by artists with developmental disabilities. This year’s exhibit will be held at Fresco Café, 3987 State St., and runs through March 1. Fresco is open 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays.

Created as part of the nonprofit organization’s Community Expressive Arts Program, the exhibit provides a remarkable opportunity for the public to view truly innovative and expressive artwork by talented individuals who face special challenges.

“Each year the show continues to inspire,” said Karsen Gould, Arts for Humanity!’s executive director.

Founded in 1997, Arts for Humanity! partners with local artists to cultivate creativity and empower persons with disabilities, at-risk youth and the elderly through dynamic performance and visual arts programs.

Tom Roberts represents Arts for Humanity!