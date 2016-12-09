Devereux to Draw Support From Art & Soul Fundraiser

The upcoming Devereux Art & Soul fundraiser, featuring works by Devereux artists as well as by local professional artists, will benefit the local nonprofit Devereux California. A cocktail-style party, Art & Soul will be held 4-7 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 28, in the Decker’s Rotunda, 6601 Hollister Ave., Goleta.

In addition to the art for sale, there will be live and silent auctions, live music, beverages and appetizers available. Attendees will have an opportunity to visit with some of the artists and shop at Decker’s Store during the evening.

Pre-paid tickets are $50. Tickets bought at the door are $60. A portion of all sales and the ticket proceeds will support Devereux programs.

The Devereux Foundation provides services and support for adults, age 18 through the lifecycle located on the coast and near UCSB. Since 1945, Devereux California has been part of a nationwide organization that helps change lives by unlocking human potential for people with emotional, behavioral and cognitive differences.

Due to uncertain and inadequate funding streams for behavioral health programs offered by Devereux, the local organization has turned to fundraising to fill in the gap.

To inquire about the Art & Soul event, buy tickets or donate to Devereux CA, contact the manager of external affairs, [email protected] or 968-2525, ext. 160307 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. weekdays.

— Cassi Noel for Devereux California.