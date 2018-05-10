Monday, June 25 , 2018, 7:49 am | Overcast 62º

 
 
 
 

Nathan Snyder Studios Features Sculpture, Paintings Exhibit

By Pat Snyder for Nathan Snyder Studios | May 10, 2018 | 7:32 a.m.

Some 100 people attended the first ever public art exhibition at Nathan Olson Snyder Studios, 910-E Philinda Ave., which featured the contemporary sculpture and drawings of Snyder, along with photo-realistic paintings by Christopher Mark Brennan. 

Metal, stone, wood and video projection sculptures by Snyder plus the large oil paintings by Brennan were on view in four rooms of the working studio. Gourmet tacos were served by chef JP from Mundos Restaurant, a neighboring business at the corner of Milpas and Canon Perdido streets.

Snyder’s work ranged across styles and materials, with 19 works of sculpture, including a light and color box, cast bronze head, video projection sculpture with ocean images reflecting his Hawaii roots, and an abstract nude figure carved from alabaster.

There were several fabricated stainless steel pieces; and a highly-polished cast bronze work titled Bending the Universe, which recently won the Juror’s Excellence award at a San Luis Obispo Museum of Art Pop Up Gallery.

Snyder’s 12-foot-high stainless steel piece titled Tesseract is currently installed on State Street in front of Montecito Bank & Trust, corner of Carrillo and Canon Perdido streets.

Tesseract is one of eight sculptures in the State of the Art Exhibition curated and sponsored by the Santa Barbara County Office of Culture and Art and running through early June. 

Brennan’s photo-realist paintings included a variety of large oil paintings ranging from lush green landscapes and a multi-layered abstract flower to meticulously rendered sci-fi content.

Brennan, who attended Washington University School of Fine Arts, has produced original cover art for Frank Zappa CDs, and Heavy Metal Magazine, and recently sold at the Juliens Celebrity Auction in Los Angeles.   

The show at NOS Studios will remain up until June 30, shown by appointment only. Call 895-4292 or 448-2051 to schedule a time, email [email protected], or visit the artists’ websites, www.nathansnyderstudios.com and www.christophermarkbrennan.com.

— Pat Snyder for Nathan Snyder Studios.

Artist Nathan Snyder with daughter Rylee Noelani at studio open house. Click to view larger
Artist Nathan Snyder with daughter Rylee Noelani at studio open house. (Shannon Jayne)
 

