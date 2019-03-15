Art Studio 4 Kids Offers Fun and Enriching Art Programs for Kids Who Love Art

Posted on March 15, 2019 | 2:46 p.m.

Source: Collin Nathanson | Special to Noozhawk

Summer is just around the corner, and Noozhawk's ParentNooz Camp Guide is officially here and we made sure to make things easy when planning your child's summer! Our 2019 camp guide provides you and your child with all the necessary information when deciding on which summer camp is the best fit.

To give parents the tools to help make informed decisions about Summer Camps for their kids in Santa Barbara, Noozhawk has conducted a series of interviews with representatives of local programs for this year’s Summer Camp Guide.

In this interview, Noozhawk sat down with Geraldine Otte, Teaching Artist and Owner of Art Studio 4 Kids, to learn more about their summer camps here in Santa Barbara.

Art Studio 4 Kids

Question: What is the name of your Summer Camp or Program and what is its mission?

Answer: Art Studio 4 Kids is a fun and enriching art program for Kids who love Art. Our mission is to inspire, educate and provide a creative environment for young artists to express themselves.

Q: Describe the activities involved in your camp or program.

A: Summer camps revolve around a theme, which allows us to learn about an art movement or artist through visual presentations, literature and stories. Projects are very hands on and include mixed media drawing and painting, sculpture (paper mache, air dry clay or assemblage), fiber arts (sewing, weaving, felting, tie-dye, batik) Each week offers different projects, so that your young artist has the opportunity to attend more than one week and explore a wide variety of projects, with a mix of open-ended and guided projects. Each day we plan a well-paced line up of projects, involving a variety of materials, subjects and art principles. We might start with a paper mache project, continue with an assemblage of recycled materials and finish a painting started the previous day.

Q: What is the age range for children in your camp or program?

A: Ages 6 to 14, or first grade to eight grade, are welcome.

Q: How many years has the camp been running? Do you get a lot of return campers?

A: I started Art Studio 4 Kids three years ago, the summer of 2016. This summer camp was created as an extension to my teaching art year round at Vieja Valley Elementary School, K-6th grade. Summer camp gives us the luxury of time and the opportunity to explore bigger projects that we wouldn't be able to do during the school year. We do get a lot of return campers from different schools and campers often sign-up for multiple weeks the same summer. Parent testimonials on our site are a valuable insight into our program; "What parents are saying".

Q: What goals do you have for kids participating in your camp or program?

A: Having fun while creating really cool and unexpected pieces of art. Kids are exposed to the teachings of different masters and then create their own interpretation of the theme or project. My goal is also to teach them about different techniques in every medium that we are exploring (clay, sewing, drawing, painting, sculpture, batik, paper mache) at their level. Since this is a mixed age art camp, raging from first to eight grade, abilities are quite different. We all do the same projects, but the younger kids receive more help. I encourage self creativity and motivation and we all end up learning and getting inspired by the works of our other camp friends.

Q: What makes your camp or program unique?

A: It is unique because the curriculum every week is very engaging and creative, and tailored for kids. Campers get the opportunity to learn about different art movements or artists, and create many different pieces using high quality materials. I am the main teaching artist and have amazing helpers in all camps, regardless of how many children sign up. The maximum enrollment is 18 children per camp.

The camp has a good balance of art sessions and play time, so that kids also get a lot of outside time in the Vieja Valley playground. It is an incredible bonding experience to spend five days creating and also making friendships.

Snack and lunch time are outside and a combination of games and free play. At the end of the week, we have a mini art show where parents are invited to come and hear about the different projects created and admire everyone's creations. Your little camper gets to take home a "treasure box" with all their creations. Each session offers different projects and many campers sign up for more than one session.

Q: How do you hire staff for your camp and when hired, is there a training that they have to complete before the camp begins?

A: Each camp has two to three counselors that help with all the projects as well as outdoors activities such as games, snack and lunch. I hire counselors that have experience working with children and love to have a mentorship role. Qualities that are important are patience, empathy, good sense of humor, allowing the creative process to unfold and providing support. Our counselors are always loved and become our campers heroes by the end of the week! Since they assist in all projects, they learn what is needed each day, as we go.

Q: What is the best part, in your opinion, about your camp or program?.

A: I love seeing how children's creativity unfolds with different projects. Also how they learn from each other seeing how everyone's art is different and amazing. They learn that art is not about being perfect, it is about exploring different things and doing your own thing... It is about doing. Children are the best artists, in my opinion, because they are so spontaneous and open to exploration.

Q: In what ways is your camp or program educational?

A: We study and get inspired by the Masters and also by contemporary artists. This summer, each session will reflect a different art movement from the 20th century. We will study a few of the great artists that define that era in art and look at their techniques and inspiration and apply them in different projects. I like to provide visual input through slide shows, posters and connect art with literature through stories.

Each workshop incorporates a wide variety of projects inspired by that week's theme such as painting and drawing with different medias (watercolors, tempera, oil and chalk pastels, acrylics, watercolor pencils), creating sculptures out of clay, plaster or recycled materials; exploring fiber arts: sewing, weaving and felting.

Q: What is the price range of your camp and do you offer scholarships?

A: The weekly cost is $310. I do offer scholarships to students in the Hope School District.

Click here for more information about Art Studio 4 Kids summer camps , or call 805.689.8993.